Houston-based hip hop and trap artist J’Moris doesn’t exactly pull punches in his lyrics in general, using his unique perspective and storytelling abilities to get listeners’ attention on all of his releases. That said, thus far he also hasn’t directly addressed the subject of sex, love and different relationship dynamics in the way he has with his latest two tracks, “Not for Everybody” and “Special.” Released as a dual single, they’re meant to compliment each other and, quite likely, are about the same woman or type of woman.

“Special” will surprise fans with an interesting and unique beat, the synths crafted to sound almost like a classical harp playing a scale progression. It’s a cool contract to the dirty trap beat and even dirtier vocals, as J’Moris describes a tryst between presumably himself and what sounds like a very capable woman. This track lays the groundwork for “Not for Everybody” as it seems the man in this story actually has some emotional attachment, whereas the woman is really just looking for sex.

In “Not for Everybody,” the first shock comes in the form of J’Moris’s vocals, which are quite beautifully sung rather than rapped. The next shock comes with the description of the woman in the song, the one who’s very sexually open, doesn’t want love and is, because of that, “not for everybody.” The surprise here is that there’s no objectification or disrespect of said woman. In fact, at one point, J’Moris says he respects her choices and though there is a wistful tone to this song similar to “Special,” the point is very much not about her but about the changing social mores around sex and love.