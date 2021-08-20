Louisiana is currently being ravaged by new outbreaks of COVID, spiking significantly following a low daily case rate of under 300 in June to now over 5,000. In light of this news, The BUKU Project in New Orleans has made the difficult decision to cancel their October interim festival, Planet B.

“The purpose of PLANET B was to ‘set yourself free’ as we celebrate the return of festivals in New Orleans. Simply put, we’re not quite there yet,” BUKU shared in a statement.

Planet B was originally scheduled for October, and BUKU is giving full refunds to everyone who purchased tickets.

You can read the full statement below.