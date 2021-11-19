The day is finally here — Spiral, the fourth album from Rezz, is officially out. Including previously released singles “Chemical Bond” with Deathpact, “Let Me In” with fknsyd, “Sacrificial” with PVRIS, and “Taste of You” with Dove Cameron, fans get seven new songs including awaited collaborations with PEEKABOO and EDDIE, as well as a particular standout with Shadow Cliq, and also a surprise collaboration with fellow Canadian act Metric.

About Spiral, Rezz says, “This body of work reflects an evolved version of my music with new sounds, more vocals and more collaborations while still maintaining the origin that captivated my audience. I wanted this album to be heavily branded visually around hypnosis and a spiral themed production. Like all of my projects, I just make whatever feels natural in the moment.”

Rezz will be hitting the road on her North American headlining “Spiral Tour” which kicks off on February 4, 2022 in Vancouver, BC. Check out the tour dates below and tickets can be purchased HERE.

Photo via Rukes.com