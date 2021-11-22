Valorant, and by extension, RIOT Games, has a strong history of choosing incredible artists to soundtrack their various tournaments, activations, and more. For the VALORANT Champions 2021 tournament, Grabbitz croons about the sacrifices that teammates make for the sake of the win.

“Die For You” is everything we love about Grabbitz, but paired with key visuals from Valorant characters and scenarios, the music hits just a little different.

VALORANT Champions – December 1 – 12. For matches and schedules visit https://valorantesports.com

Watch the official music video below!