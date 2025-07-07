Zeds Dead bring out Tape B for surprise B2B at DeadRocks XI Hangover

Last Friday, 4 July, Zeds Dead hosted their infamous Deadbeats: Deadrocks Hangover showcase at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

The show included two sets from the heavyweight duo as well as an opening set by Floret Loret. However, the highlight of the night was when Zeds Dead surprised the audience with an hour long B2B with burgeoning bass artist Tape B, who is known for his brilliant fusion of dubstep, trap and experimental bass. Tape B’s 2023 EP Over Saturated was released on Deadbeats, while he’s also worked with the likes of Juicy J and Wooli.

Zeds Dead are known for their high energy live shows and superb production, so including Tape B in their set felt like a natural progression. The artists had the audience in a chokehold for the duration of their B2B, feeding off each other’s energy and creating an unmatched experience for bass enthusiasts.

On social media, Tape B gushed about the B2B and having the opportunity to play alongside Zeds Dead. He shared: “Got to go b2b with the boys as a surprise set for their mission ballroom show. Easily one of the best days of my life, I’m so grateful I got to do this with the people I look up to the most @zedsdead ❤️ Playing this flip of collapse together was a huge full circle moment.”

Watch a snippet of the B2B HERE

