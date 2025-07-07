REZZ debuts PORTAL in Europe at Rampage Festival

REZZ made another groundbreaking move this past weekend. The Ukrainian DJ, producer and mastermind behind the PORTAL audio-visual spectacle, performed at Rampage Open Air festival in Belgium on Sunday, 6 July. However, this wasn’t just any REZZ set, because the artist surprised the audience by debuting her PORTAL show in Europe.

No hints were given by REZZ in the days or weeks leading up to Rampage that it could possibly be her European PORTAL debut, which made the performance even more mind-blowing for fans. On Facebook REZZ shared; “Surprise. PORTAL EUROPE DEBUT just happened moments ago – No warning. Shock the world.”

PORTAL debuted on 1 March 2025 at COW PALACE in Los Angeles, with an upcoming show at Tacoma Dome on 26 September.

REZZ recently released the opening track ‘Prophecy’ , off her upcoming album As The Pendulum Swings, which is set for release on 12 September 2025.

