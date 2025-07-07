Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Zeds Dead bring out Tape B for surprise B2B at DeadRocks XI Hangover
REZZ debuts PORTAL in Europe at Rampage Festival

REZZ debuts PORTAL in Europe at Rampage Festival

July 7, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
REZZ / REZZ Facebook

REZZ made another groundbreaking move this past weekend. The Ukrainian DJ, producer and mastermind behind the PORTAL audio-visual spectacle, performed at Rampage Open Air festival in Belgium on Sunday, 6 July. However, this wasn’t just any REZZ set, because the artist surprised the audience by debuting her PORTAL show in Europe.

No hints were given by REZZ in the days or weeks leading up to Rampage that it could possibly be her European PORTAL debut, which made the performance even more mind-blowing for fans. On Facebook REZZ shared;Surprise. PORTAL EUROPE DEBUT just happened moments ago – No warning. Shock the world.”

PORTAL debuted on 1 March 2025 at COW PALACE  in Los Angeles, with an upcoming show at Tacoma Dome on 26 September

Advertisement

REZZ recently released the opening track  ‘Prophecy’ , off her upcoming album As The Pendulum Swings, which is set for release on 12 September 2025.

Follow REZZ:

Spotify InstagramXFacebook

July 7, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Zeds Dead bring out Tape B for surprise B2B at DeadRocks XI Hangover

July 7, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You