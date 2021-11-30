Holy Ship! Wrecked is just over the horizon, waiting for thousands of attendees to revel in Riviera Maya, Mexico for four days, four nights of music, activities, and general rambunctiousness. We already premiered a mix from the one and only Craze earlier this month, and with the festival right around the corner, we thought there was no choice than to give you all one of the event’s MVPs — Phantoms.

Both of us cannot wait for Ship Wrecked this year, so in anticipation we wanted to make a mix that feels like we’re already there – at a pool party, drinking fruity cocktails and playing disco. There’s a whole bunch of our older disco/house favorites in this mix: Baby Can’t Stop, Horny, Rakfunk and some newer ones from SG Lewis, TSHA, and Fred Again. If you can’t make it to Ship this year and you’re stuck in your cold apartment, put this on and we’ll transport you right to the party.

SHIP WRECKED 2021 MIX TRACKLIST

Baby Can’t Stop (Aeroplane Remix) (Phantoms Edit) – Lindstrom & Christabelle

Rakfunk – Pryda

Lose My Breath – Moreno Pezzolato

Boy Boy Boy – Andhim

Why Why Why? (ID EDIT) – Sault

Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) – DJ Spiller

Tease Me – Butch

Up (Nonfiction Edit) – Cardi B

Disco Electronica – Block & Crown

One In a Million (Biscits Remix) – Phantoms

Demba ft. Trio Da Kali – TSHA

$100 Bill – Benoit & Sergio

Running In Philly – Vaudafunk

Horny (Mousse T’s Extended Mix) – Mousse T & Hot N Juicy

Feed the Fire – SG Lewis

Baxter (These Are My Friends) – Fred Again..

Say It (David Jackson Remix) – Phantoms

Eyes Wide Strut ft. Wooze (Tunnelvisions Remix) – Moscoman

Cabrio Mango – Coeo

Photo via Rukes.com