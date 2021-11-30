Holy Ship! Wrecked is just over the horizon, waiting for thousands of attendees to revel in Riviera Maya, Mexico for four days, four nights of music, activities, and general rambunctiousness. We already premiered a mix from the one and only Craze earlier this month, and with the festival right around the corner, we thought there was no choice than to give you all one of the event’s MVPs — Phantoms.
Both of us cannot wait for Ship Wrecked this year, so in anticipation we wanted to make a mix that feels like we’re already there – at a pool party, drinking fruity cocktails and playing disco. There’s a whole bunch of our older disco/house favorites in this mix: Baby Can’t Stop, Horny, Rakfunk and some newer ones from SG Lewis, TSHA, and Fred Again. If you can’t make it to Ship this year and you’re stuck in your cold apartment, put this on and we’ll transport you right to the party.
SHIP WRECKED 2021 MIX TRACKLIST
Baby Can’t Stop (Aeroplane Remix) (Phantoms Edit) – Lindstrom & Christabelle
Rakfunk – Pryda
Lose My Breath – Moreno Pezzolato
Boy Boy Boy – Andhim
Why Why Why? (ID EDIT) – Sault
Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) – DJ Spiller
Tease Me – Butch
Up (Nonfiction Edit) – Cardi B
Disco Electronica – Block & Crown
One In a Million (Biscits Remix) – Phantoms
Demba ft. Trio Da Kali – TSHA
$100 Bill – Benoit & Sergio
Running In Philly – Vaudafunk
Horny (Mousse T’s Extended Mix) – Mousse T & Hot N Juicy
Feed the Fire – SG Lewis
Baxter (These Are My Friends) – Fred Again..
Say It (David Jackson Remix) – Phantoms
Eyes Wide Strut ft. Wooze (Tunnelvisions Remix) – Moscoman
Cabrio Mango – Coeo
Photo via Rukes.com