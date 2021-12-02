Even during the throes of the pandemic, Alison Wonderland was putting out music. Unlike other producers (not to say any one way of approaching the pandemic was “correct”), she took most of this year to lay back rather than last year. Earlier this month, she revived her Whyte Fang alias and played the project’s debut performance at Brownies & Lemonade’s event at LA State Historic park with Moore Kismet, IsoXO, and others. Now to cap off the year, she’s released her first (and probably only) Alison Wonderland single of the year, “Fuck U Love U.”

Fans got an early listen of the single at Temple of Wonderland earlier this year, so the excitement for this one is understandably through the roof, let alone being the first Alison single of the year.

Check out the lyric video below, directed by Elohim.

Photo via Marc Van der Aa for Insomniac Events