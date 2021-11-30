Ever since the release of The Atlas Underground in 2018, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine has been having a blast collaborating with a ton of different artists. His new album The Atlas Underground Flood, a follow up to the original and to TAU Fire earlier this year, is due out this Friday.

So far, three singles have been released — but no EDM collaborations yet. It’s good, then, that Dr. Fresch has revealed he will have a part in the album, and on a track with Kirk Hammett, lead guitarist of Metallica, and Alex Lifeson, guitarist and backing vocalist of Rush. Which is to say this is a MASSIVE collaboration!

The replies to his tweet (below) are all you need to understand the incredible hype for this record when it comes out Friday, December 3. You can pre-save The Atlas Underground Flood with Dr. Fresch’s collaboration here.

I’m proud to announce the biggest collab of my career — “The Way” with Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Kirk Hammett (Metallica), and Alex Lifeson (Rush) OUT FRIDAY — Dr. Fresch (@DrFresch) November 30, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com