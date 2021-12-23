Back when melodic dubstep was just becoming a thing, all the way back in the early 2010s, a few names stood out — Skrux, Seven Lions, Singularity, MitiS, and most elusive of all, Blackmill. Blackmill’s output was sparse but perfectly captured the essence of the genre, with brilliantly emotional melodies, crisp drums, and a bass that felt like it was wrapping you in a warm blanket.

Blackmill’s only albums, Reach For Glory and Miracle, both came out in 2011. Though he’s released a few singles here and there in the years since, it has been ten years since his last album … until this Saturday. The beloved artist has announced his first new album in a decade, Home, will be released on Christmas Day.

Excited and nervous. New album ‘Home’ will be releasing Xmas day! I’ll post links to the album when they are available and a video on my YouTube channel. Hope you lovely people like it 🙂 Much love x — Blackmill (@BlackmillMusic) December 23, 2021

If you’re a fan of Blackmill, you’ll recognize the album title is the same as a track he put out on YouTube all the way back in 2012. He confirmed on Twitter that it is the opening track of the album.

Photo by Adi Nayev