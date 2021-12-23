After already selling out of Tier 1 tickets, ULTRA Europe has unveiled a stacked Phase 1 lineup of headliners performing at Park Mladeži in Split, Croatia from July 8 –10, 2022.

The eighth annual edition of the world’s premier destination music festival will feature headliners including Adam Beyer, Alesso, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Joseph Capriati, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Richie Hawtin, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet and Vini Vici.

Martin Garrix, who was ranked number one on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years, will return to ULTRA Europe following his stadium-smashing performance at the festival in 2017. At every one of the high-energy performances, Garrix showcases his intrinsic capability to uplift and connect with his audience.

ULTRA Worldwide’s esteemed techno and house concept RESISTANCE will once again showcase the festival’s darker shades of underground sounds. Stockholm-based DJ Adam Beyer continues to pull on the heartstrings of modern techno like few others can. The internationally-renowned Siberian selector Nina Kraviz will also make her debut performance, and is sure to dole out her unmistakable, experimental soundscapes. Italian underground virtuoso and ULTRA Europe fan favorite Joseph Capriati will once again showcase his beautifully melodic sounds, and three-time DJ Awards winner Richie Hawtin is ready to bring back his unique landscape of minimal yet highly-danceable techno.

ULTRA Europe is ready to set the bar higher than ever before and treat fans to a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience, with numerous production surprises in store.

Tier 1 tickets are already sold out, and Tier 2 tickets can be purchased on the official website at price for €149 for three-day GA ticket. ULTRA Passport holders can purchase the Passport Pack and secure 6 tickets for the price of 5.

ULTRA Europe is also offering the ultimate seven-day Destination ULTRA ticket for €339, which will grant access to all events during the Destination ULTRA week – including an exclusive opportunity for the first 250 purchasers to attend the ULTRA Europe Sunset Family Dinner on Island of Vis before the Closing Party starts. Be sure to get your ULTRA Europe tickets today, and be a part of the world’s premier destination music festival.

Tickets on sale now at ultraeurope.com/tickets

Photo via Rukes.com