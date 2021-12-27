Dubstep pioneers and legends Skream and Benga haven’t worked together in years. Despite both being catalysts for the rise of a worldwide genre, both eventually went on other paths. Skream began producing house and disco around 2015, while Benga unfortunately dealt with mental health issues that took precedence over his musical career.

Benga released his Future Funk EP in 2016 and another single in 2018, but his releases since 2012 only number five. Skream has had a successful career performing since his transition. But the two haven’t appeared on a track together since 2010’s Magnetic Man with Artwork.

Skream announced the return of the duo yesterday promising new music in 2022 — in fact, he said they’ve already finished two collaborations. (He also mentioned two finished collabs with Friction, with whom he hasn’t put out a track since 2013.)

Keep an eye out next year for more news on this!

The boys are back in town….

Skream X @iambenga 2.0…..

2022 we’re having it. — Oliver Jones (@I_Skream) December 27, 2021