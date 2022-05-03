Today, HARD Events has announced the lineup for the highly-anticipated return of HARD Summer Music Festival, which will take place at NOS Event Center in San Bernardino from July 29-31. The 2022 edition of HARD Summer will expand to three days for the first time, giving attendees an extra day to take in the multi-genre curation the festival has become known for.

HARD Summer 2022 will see the veteran festival push deeper and further into its singular blend of forward-thinking electronic music and cutting-edge hip-hop, as well as devoting more programming to rising artists of diverse backgrounds, spotlighting new sounds as they gain traction across the Internet and beyond.

Once again, the annual summer festival will spotlight some of the top names in electronic music including sets from live-performance icon Porter Robinson, multi-talented French musician Madeon, beloved Australian producer Alison Wonderland, Detroit funk master GRiZ, and more scene-leaders including Tchami, TOKiMONSTA, Moore Kismet, Jai Wolf, and Craze performing a drum & bass set.

On the bass music front, attendees can bear witness to a B2B performance from Zeds Dead with Subtronics, along with Sub Focus and a special guest. Heavier frequencies continue with sets from NGHTMRE, Svdden Death b2b Marauda, Sullivan King, TroyBoi, LSDream, Kai Wachi, Deathpact, and Blunts & Blondes.

House and techno heads will find their home at HARD Summer once again, with the lineup boasting veteran underground stars like In The Mood icon Nicole Moudaber, Life and Death founder DJ Tennis, Detroit’s DJ Minx, rising star Chloé Caillet, Turbo Records boss Tiga, and Abracadabra leader BLOND:ISH. Modern house flavors will also take center stage with Chris Lake, Vintage Culture, Justin Martin, Wax Motif, and HoneyLuv amongst a range of others. 4/4 tendencies continue with Femme House’s LP Giobbi, Eli Brown, rave revivalists Prospa, Will Clarke, and many more.

The full lineup of artists can be found below, along with this year’s official trailer, plus more information on HARD Summer’s website here.

Photo via Virisa Yong for Insomniac Events