Holy Ship! Wrecked will be returning to Riviera Maya, Mexico this year from December 13-17 for an all inclusive stay at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya. This will be the second year that the event has been hosted here, and the third year that Holy Ship! has found itself on the shore rather than on the sea.

As ever, there will be no shortage of house, bass and techno as HARD/Insomniac, Cloud 9 Adventures, and The Bowery Presents return for yet another year of shenanigans, soundtracked by the best in the business.

This year, fans can expect performances from the likes of Louis the Child, Nicole Moudaber, Dimension, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Valentino Khan, Maya Jane Coles, Lane 8, SG Lewis, Armand Van Helden, Jai Wolf and so many more.

Those in the know will tell you that Holy Ship!’s party takeovers remain one of the most exciting parts of the event’s curation. This year, attendees will be treated to throwdowns from Ardalan’s Ardy Pardy, the always outrageous Desert Hearts, Nicole Moudaber’s In the Mood, Valentino’s Khan-A-Mania, John Summit’s Off the Grid, Walker & Royce’s Rules Don’t Apply and Lane 8’s This Never Happened.

$99 per person down for fans that book during Shipfam Pre-Sale (5/12) or Public On Sale (5/13). Holy Ship! also offers a five month payment plan to spread out the cost of the trip.

See the full lineup below!