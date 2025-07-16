Adam Beyer releases his first album in 23 years ‘Explorer Vol.1’

After more than 20 years, techno heavyweight Adam Beyer dropped Explorer Vol. 1 on his trailblazing label Drumcode. The bold and dynamic album marks a significant evolution in the Swedish artists career which has spanned over three decades.

The opening track ‘Silent Mapping’, is a collaboration with famed Italian composer Coco Francavilla, setting the tone for an album that fuses Detroit’s soulful grit, breakbeats and melodic techno. From the high-energy atmosphere of ‘Taking Back Control’, to the cinematic title track ‘Explorer’, Adam showcases a rollercoaster of moods and momentum.

The album features many of Adam’s longtime collaborators including Chris Avantgarde, Layton Giordani, Julian Jeweil as well as vocalist Kyozo, while Adam layers luxurious textures and unmatched emotional depth into his soundscape. The album ends on a more reflective, nostalgic note with ‘The Long Way Home’, and reveals an introspective side of the its creator. With Explorer Vol. 1, Adam proves that he’s still discovering uncharted territory after decades of dominating the Techno scene.

On social media, Adam shared his elation about the release; “After 23 years, I’m proud to finally share a new album with you. ‘Explorer Vol. 1’ is out now. This one’s been over a year in the making. I’ve taken inspiration from the scene past and present, while pushing myself to explore new territory and sounds that reflect where I’m at right now. It’s been an incredible journey; from playing at Drumsheds to 12,000 ravers in London, to testing album IDs with DJ Mag, hosting my own pop-up in a London off-license, and taking the tracks across the globe… all unforgettable moments. Huge thanks to the incredible artists I collaborated with on this record. I hope you love it as much as I do. This is Volume 1… just the beginning.”

Stream Explorer Vol. 1 below:

Follow Adam Beyer:

Spotify – Facebook – Instagram – X