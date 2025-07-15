Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Don Diablo teams up with Tseba on fiery House single ‘The Devil Works Hard’ 
New documentary chronicles the meteoric rise (and stumble) of EDM culture featuring Kaskade, Carl Cox, Hardwell and more

New documentary chronicles the meteoric rise (and stumble) of EDM culture featuring Kaskade, Carl Cox, Hardwell and more

July 15, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Carl Cox / Carl Cox Facebook

Waiting for the Drop: Rise of the Superstar DJs, is an upcoming documentary that dives into the roots of dance music and the evolution of EDM.

The documentary was filmed over a period of 10 years from 2013 – 2023, and traces the genre’s journey from underground rave scenes in the U.K., the Netherlands, and Ibiza during the 1980s and ’90s, to its explosive takeover of mainstream music in the early 2010s and beyond. 

Directed by journalist Alexei Barrionuevo, and shot at major festivals and clubs across Europe and the U.S, it features cinematography by Darko Nikolich and editing by Lucian Alexandrescu. The documentary features interviews with iconic DJs and producers like Carl Cox, Tïesto, Fatboy Slim, Hardwell, Kaskade and Sebastian Ingrosso, as well as key insights from industry players such as Amy Thomson, Stephanie LaFera and David Grutman

Advertisement

Waiting for the Drop explores how dance music surged into the cultural spotlight; until fame, fortune, and the fall of SFX Entertainment signaled a shift. The film doesn’t just celebrate the highs, it also unpacks the genre’s darker side by examining the role of social media, commercial pressures, and corporate overreach in reshaping EDM’s identity and culture.

The documentary features music by Arty, deadmau5, Silver Panda and more. It will be available on Amazon and other outlets this Summer via Indie Rights.

Watch the trailer below:

 

July 15, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Don Diablo teams up with Tseba on fiery House single ‘The Devil Works Hard’ 

July 11, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You