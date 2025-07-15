New documentary chronicles the meteoric rise (and stumble) of EDM culture featuring Kaskade, Carl Cox, Hardwell and more

Waiting for the Drop: Rise of the Superstar DJs, is an upcoming documentary that dives into the roots of dance music and the evolution of EDM.

The documentary was filmed over a period of 10 years from 2013 – 2023, and traces the genre’s journey from underground rave scenes in the U.K., the Netherlands, and Ibiza during the 1980s and ’90s, to its explosive takeover of mainstream music in the early 2010s and beyond.

Directed by journalist Alexei Barrionuevo, and shot at major festivals and clubs across Europe and the U.S, it features cinematography by Darko Nikolich and editing by Lucian Alexandrescu. The documentary features interviews with iconic DJs and producers like Carl Cox, Tïesto, Fatboy Slim, Hardwell, Kaskade and Sebastian Ingrosso, as well as key insights from industry players such as Amy Thomson, Stephanie LaFera and David Grutman.

Waiting for the Drop explores how dance music surged into the cultural spotlight; until fame, fortune, and the fall of SFX Entertainment signaled a shift. The film doesn’t just celebrate the highs, it also unpacks the genre’s darker side by examining the role of social media, commercial pressures, and corporate overreach in reshaping EDM’s identity and culture.

The documentary features music by Arty, deadmau5, Silver Panda and more. It will be available on Amazon and other outlets this Summer via Indie Rights.

Watch the trailer below: