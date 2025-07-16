UNTOLD and ZAMNA join forces to redefine the festival experience

Two electronic music giants, Romania’s UNTOLD Festival and Mexico’s ZAMNA, have joined forces in a groundbreaking global partnership set to redefine the premium festival experience.

Kicking off with a ZAMNA takeover of the Galaxy Stage at UNTOLD X in Romania, which takes place from 7-10 August, the collaboration promises next-level stage productions, cutting-edge visuals and of course, world-class lineups. The momentum continues at UNTOLD Dubai from 6 – 9 November, where ZAMNA will curate a Melodic Techno and House stage. The brands also have international activations across Europe, the Middle East and South America in the works.

On social media the festivals shared; “Get ready for ZAMNA’s debut at UNTOLD X, on the Galaxy Stage. Then, in November, ZAMNA takes over a dedicated stage at UNTOLD Dubai, bringing its signature energy to the desert. This is just the beginning. We’re crafting the future of music, one unforgettable moment at a time.”

