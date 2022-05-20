Vassy has been killing it as of late with her release Tuff all over dance radio in the US and hitting 1M streams but this last month she also hit a massive milestone with another billion streamed record in her incredible portfolio with the dance anthem, ‘Bad’ hitting 1 billion streams on Youtube. This is an elite club of artists and producers who can claim this accolade. Welcome Vassy to the billionaire stream club. Just in case you’ve lived under a rock check out this classic tune below. The infectious vocals, melodies and euphoric feelings instantly take you back to every major dance festival.

If we got you in the dancing mood, also check Vassy’s latest dance smash Tuff below: