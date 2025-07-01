‘Breathe’ lands as Armin van Buuren’s latest Trance triumph

On June 27, 2025, Armin van Buuren unleashed his ninth studio album, Breathe, through Armada Music. This release cements his status as a titan in the trance and electronic dance music scenes. A Dutch DJ and producer, van Buuren has snagged the top spot in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll multiple times and built a global following with his A State of Trance radio show and festival brand. Spanning two parts – Breathe In and Breathe Out – this 51-track project doubles as a personal milestone, reflecting his recent dive into mental health and self-growth.

The album packs a punch with its range, blending pulsing trance beats with deeper, melodic cuts. Tracks like ‘Let It Be For Love’ featuring JAI RYU bring emotive vocals into the mix, while ‘Is It Beautiful’ serves up the official anthem for A State of Trance 2025. Collaborations with heavyweights like Bon Jovi, Pendulum, and Moby shake things up, layering rock and drum and bass vibes into van Buuren’s sound. It’s a broad, cohesive collection that mirrors his knack for pushing boundaries.

Armin is set to perform at Ushuaïa Ibiza across nine dates from 8 June to 28 September this Summer, secure your tickets HERE

Stream Breathe In below:

Follow Armin Van Buuren:

Website – Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X