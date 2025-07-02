Dark Mode Light Mode
Diplo fined €300,000 for unauthorised Ibiza rave at protected site

July 2, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Diplo / Diplo Facebook

Diplo has been slammed with a €300,000 ($352 986,86) fine after throwing an unauthorised rave at a protected natural site in Ibiza, in June last year, according to Diario de Ibiza.

The incident took place at the Cala d’Hort viewpoint, a scenic area overlooking Es Vedrà, and designated as a protected area. The party, which drew hundreds of attendees, lacked the required permits and quickly drew the attention of local authorities. Following the event, the Sant Josep City Council and local police launched an investigation. Reports from Olive Press indicate that Diplo promoted the surprise gathering on social media, urging people to join the festivities.

As of now, the Diplo has not publicly responded to the news.

July 2, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

