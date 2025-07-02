Dark Mode Light Mode
Tomorrowland honors Avicii with immersive tribute experience
Release date announced for Hardwell’s long-awaited collaboration with Atmozfears and Jaimes ‘Hideaway’ 
Diplo fined €300,000 for unauthorised Ibiza rave at protected site

Release date announced for Hardwell’s long-awaited collaboration with Atmozfears and Jaimes ‘Hideaway’ 

July 2, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Hardwell / Courtesy PR

Hardwell’s record label, Revealed Recordings, unveiled the release date for the single ‘Hideaway’ by Hardwell, Atmozfears and vocalist Jaimes.

The highly-anticipated and sought-after single is set for release on Friday, 11 July. ‘Hideaway’ is a Hardstyle banger, and is a brilliant culmination of Hardwell’s wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise, interwoven with rising Dutch artist Atmozfears signature Hardstyle groove. To top it all off, the track features the mesmerising vocals of singer-songwriter Jaimes, who has worked with the likes of Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix and Tïesto

On social media, Revealed Recordings shared; “The wait is coming to an end! 🔥 The long-awaited collaboration between @hardwell & @atmozfears featuring @jaimesmusic ‘Hideaway’ is dropping on July 11th and you can pre-save it now! 💥”

Advertisement

The track is available for pre-save HERE

Follow Revealed Recordings:

WebsiteSpotifyInstagram

July 2, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

