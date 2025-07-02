GENESI drops stellar ‘Hyper’ EP

Italian melodic maestro GENESI dropped his highly-anticipated, blistering EP Hyper via Solomun’s pioneering imprint Diynamic. The EP is a formidable concoction of melodic dark techno and house, aimed specifically at filling up dancefloors. It has already received support from the likes of Dom Dolla, John Summit, ANYMA as well as Layton Giordani, marking the three track offering as some of GENESI’s best work to date.

The EP opens with the title track, which sets an unprecedented pace and foundation for the tracks which follow. As one of the most sought after tracks of 2025, ‘Hyper’ features a wobbling bassline, hypnotic synths and sharp percussion, built for peak-time euphoria. Next up, ‘Capri’ brings a lighter mood, fusing uplifting chords, playful acid-inspired synths, and airy vocal touches into a vibrant, high-energy groove. The EP wraps up with ‘Right Now’, which shifts gears into a deeper, more atmospheric soundscape – think melodic and moody – perfect for the late-night, early morning crowd.

GENESI’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable since his emergence. He’s cited Solomun as one of his biggest influences, so in many ways this EP is like a full circle moment for the producer and DJ. His 2023 debut single ‘Everything You Have Done’ (MEDUZA edit), has amassed over 75 million streams on Spotify so far and jumped to #1 on Beatport. With a slew of releases on labels like Tomorrowland Music, Catch & Release as well as Insomniac, GENESI is undoubtedly one to watch.

