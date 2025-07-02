Dark Mode Light Mode
Tomorrowland honors Avicii with immersive tribute experience

July 2, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Avicii / Avicii facebook

A decade after his unforgettable performance on the iconic Tomorrowland Main Stage, Tomorrowland is set to honor the late Swedish DJ and music legend Avicii, with a heartfelt tribute at this year’s festival in Boom, Belgium.

At the heart of this homage is a stunning 144-square-metre installation, featuring never-before-seen photos and intimate stories that celebrate both the artist and the man behind the music. The space will offer an immersive visual and audio journey through Avicii’s life and legacy, accessible by reservation only.

For fans across the globe, not just those attending the festival, Tomorrowland is also launching Avicii Forever, a spatial audio experience designed to bring his story to life in a powerful, deeply personal way. From his surprise 2011 debut, where he premieredLevels’ months before its official release, to his historical sets in the years that followed, his presence left a lasting imprint on the festival’s legacy.

