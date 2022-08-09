When you talk about globally legendary music venues, Amnesia has to be part of the conversation. Originally opened in 1976, it’s gone through its fair share of updates over the years and now ranks among the world’s best venues, choosing not to rest on its laurels. This year’s closing party will be hosted by a similarly legendary musical act — The Chemical Brothers.

Amnesia is the perfect setting for a Chemical Brothers’s DJ set thanks to its cutting edge production, world class sound system and cauldron-like dance floor. They are award-winning, chart topping, game-changing pioneers in both the studio and the club and they bring with them the most explosive and electrifying mix of sounds imaginable. On Sat Oct 15, Tom and Ed will be spinning an array of sonic classics – both old and new.

Support will be announced soon and tickets are guaranteed to sell out. They go on sale on Tue Aug 9th at amnesia.es so move fast to secure your place at this historic event.

Photo via Alex Caballero