Arguably his biggest single to date, TVBOO proudly presents ‘Bass Music,’ the lead track from his forthcoming debut LP, Blue Collar Bass: By the People, For the People. A high energy, danceable collaboration with funk headliner GRiZ, the two find common ground within their distinctive sounds, creating a one-of-a-kind hybrid of catchy, upbeat freeform bass. With a memorable sample leading into the climax of the single, ‘Bass Music’ has already proved to be a highly requested fan favorite.

“GRiZ has literally been my favorite artist since I got into dance music. I asked him to come on my podcast and he said he’d do it only if we made a track together. Of course I played it cool and said “I guess we can do that,” but on the inside I was screaming like a convict who just got out of prison in time to see the new Elvis Presley movie after NFL sunday football. This is one of the coolest things to happen to me and the song came out incredible. Praise Dale.” – TVBOO

“Bass Music” is a no-nonsense track that delivers exactly what it promises. Squelchy bass and funky rhythms bring forth key notes of both producers’ repertoire and the result is nothing short of weird and wild.

Check it out below and stay tuned for more on TVBOO’s debut album coming soon!