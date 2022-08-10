North Coast Festival is returning to the greater Chicagoland area this Labor Day weekend for what is sure to be a massive weekend of dance music. Featuring artists like Armin van Buuren, Illenium, Porter Robinson, Seven Lions, Diplo, Fisher, and many more; there’s truly something for everyone on this lineup.

To commemorate the festival, Seven Lions and his Ophelia Records label have created a specially-curated North Coast Playlist on Spotify. Ophelia fans will no doubt be familiar with the label’s many artists featured on the lineup. Jason Ross, Wooli, Mitis and Trivecta are just a handful of the fan favorites on the North Coast lineup this year.

Get your tickets to North Coast Festival here and get ready for North Coast with the official Ophelia Melodic Takeover playlist!