When “Satisfaction” by Benny Benassi came out in 2002, I was 11 years old. I was in 6th grade. Now, 20 years later (yes, I’m aging myself here), the song has left an iconic mark in dance music history along with other singles like “Put Your Hands Up For Detroit” or “Better Off Alone.”

20 years after the release of the genre-defining single, Benny Benassi and David Guetta have joined forces to give the legendary beat a new lease on life. Revitalized for the modern mainstage, the newest rendition of “Satisfaction” celebrates the storied original release with a fresh dose of energy, borrowing influences from the surging sounds of David Guetta’s Future Rave while still paying homage to the instantly recognizable and equally undeniable synth hook of Benassi’s 2002 original

“I actually first remixed the track as a sound design exercise for myself, but I liked the sound of it so much that I started playing it in my sets. The reactions of the crowd were so crazy that I had to release it!” – David Guetta

“I’ve known David for over 20 years. I remember I would get messages from resident DJs in Ibiza who heard David playing Satisfaction at Pacha two decades ago! So he was definitely one of the very first supporters of the original version. And when he played me his initial idea for this new version, I totally loved it. He’s made it current again, it’s very Ibiza with a really great intro and it’s perfect for today’s DJ sets. I played it out for the first time in Mykonos and people went crazy. Everyone was asking me what it was. I am really excited about this collab!” – Benny Benassi

