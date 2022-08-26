deadmau5 and NERO haven’t worked together in an official collaboration ever, but the UK duo-turned-trio has remixed the Canadian mau5 once before. Way back in 2009, NERO delivered a remix for “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” that still sends chills down the spine whenever it’s played out. Now, 13 years later, the combo returns to serve a fresh remix of “XYZ,” the lead single from the We Are Friends Vol. 11 label compilation due out on mau5trap later this year.

NERO managed to bring the “XYZ” original down from nine and a half minutes to just over five in their remix, out today, without losing any of the flavor of the original and still imparting a great deal of their own into the mix. Echoing, delicate synths radiate through the intro with a telltale NERO bassline leading the way to the full drop.

Meanwhile, NERO can be found supporting deadmau5 on the deadmau5 presents We Are Friends U.S. national tour. With shows already sold out in Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C., deadmau5, NERO and friends continue to make their way across the country through the end of the year. For tickets or more tour information follow here: https://wearefriend5.ffm.to/ waf11

Listen to “XYZ” (NERO Remix) below!