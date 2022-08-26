‘Tis the season for new G Jones…

Even though we just got a new EP from him a couple months ago, the next is already on the way with the official release of the first single, “Operator,” out today. A highlight of his 2022 genre-bending AV set performances, “Operator” is the most highly requested and anticipated single from G Jones since “In Your Head.”

“Operator has been one of my favorite songs to play in my sets over the past few years and I’m so happy it’s finally getting a proper release.” – G Jones

The song has gone by a lot of names since he’s been playing it out live in his sets, as G Jones himself poked a bit of fun at all the creative names it’s been given.

by the way, yes "Operator" is that tune some people have been calling "ray gun ID" or "zappy boi's delight" or "that one ID from remote transmissions" — G JONES (@gjonesbass) August 24, 2022

Either way, it’s out now. Stay tuned for more singles from ILLUSORY TRACKS on the way.

Photo by Lauren Marrone