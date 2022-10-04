After three albums, countless singles, and years of devoting herself to a specific vibe, Rezz has announced the launch of her own label: HypnoVizion.

The producer/DJ to label-owner pipeline is pretty well documented, with plenty of artists running their own labels like Subtronics, Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Kayzo, and more, including Skrillex’s OWSLA where Rezz had her debut in 2015. The move for Rezz is pretty right on schedule and one of the clear next moves in her career.

“After years of consideration, finally I’m launching my own label called HypnoVizion,” says Rezz. “As my touring schedule has become more specific, I have more time to focus on other projects I am passionate about. A music label being one of them! I can’t wait to hear all the cool new songs by artists & play them in my sets & even collaborate with them,” she added.

As the owner of her own label, she gets to control the split on her own music, giving herself more power and autonomy as an artist, which we will always support. On the other hand, she gets the opportunity to highlight artists under her own auspices who are deserving of more attention. (HypnoVizion will still be distributed by Universal Music Canada/Virgin Music Label and Artist Services.)

No first official release has been announced yet, but we’re sure to hear something soon.

