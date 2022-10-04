It’s only been a little more than a week since the last Fred again.. single came out, and he’s already back with one of the most anticipated singles from Actual Life 3, “Kammy (like i do).” This song has been a staple in his sets for most of the year and never fails to excite the crowd with its oscillating synths and entrancing vocals.

The vocals, on that note, come from Fred’s friend Kamille, who he describes as “one of the greatest singers/writers/people on the planet.”

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for that fabled collab with Skrillex and Four Tet.

AL3 comes out October 28! Listen to “Kammy (like i do)” below.