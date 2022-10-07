Only yesterday, Porter Robinson teased some “crazy ass update” about his set at Second Sky. We didn’t expect the reveal to come quite so soon, but we’re not complaining to learn that he’s bringing a full live band for a reimagined Nurture live set later this month.

So many EDM artists have performed with a live band before, including Modestep, Rudimental, Louis Futon, Chase & Status, Netsky, and more, so it’s not that it’s revolutionary in that sense. But it is new for Porter and with the way his Nurture live set is structured, we can only imagine that a live band will bring more immersion and, probably, tears to the crowd.

Even better, there’s no indication that this is going to be a one-time thing, as he mentions it’s “debuting” at Second Sky. We can hope that the next evolution of the Nurture tour will include the full band going forward.

For those going to Second Sky, get ready as it’s coming October 29.