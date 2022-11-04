French artist The Toxic Avenger has had an incredible career thus far. His first success was “Super Heroes” that resulted in a contract with Iheartcomix record label. He also released a number of EPs, and has had various collaborations with a number of artists including Chromeo, Robert Bruce of the UK act South Central in “Never Stop” featuring Bruce and music video directed by Antoine Wagner.

Now, he’s back with his most versatile and ambitious project since his debut 15 years ago. His latest album ‘Yes Future‘ is a thrilling ride, dabbling in all of the best elements of electronic music. The styles effortlessly hop from synthetic and organic electro to nu-disco/French-touch with ease, paying homage to the entire genre and his own sprawling back catalog at the same time. No matter how far he strays from his comfort zone, his intricate musical signatures will ensure you always know it’s The Toxic Avenger as soon as you hear it.

A few standouts for us include the dreamy track, “Everything Seems Ok,” the mesmerizing deep house collaboration with My Dear, “Osaka,” and “Lake City Quiet Pills,” the sensational ending to this beautiful experience.

Listen below!