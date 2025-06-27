Bingo Players on the future of dance music, advice for emerging artists & drop an exclusive mix! [Interview]

Bingo Players is the iconic dance music project founded by Dutch duo Maarten Hoogstraten and the late Paul Bäumer in 2006. They skyrocketed to global fame with their unparalleled singles ‘Rattle’ and ‘Cry (Just a Little)’, which went multi-platinum worldwide. A lot has shifted and evolved since their early days, with Paul tragically passing away in 2013 after a battle with cancer.

However, since then Maarten has held the Bingo Players flag high, continuing to build on the legacy, passion and love for music that he and Paul forged. Now, almost two decades since they first emerged, Bingo Players remain an unmatched force within electronic music. Bingo Players has remained a mainstay in the global dance music scene, with standout performances at Coachella, Tomorrowland and Ultra, with a constant string of cutting-edge releases and collaborations.

In our interview with Bingo Players, Maarten shares advice for burgeoning artists, his thoughts on the future of dance music, his hobbies outside of music, and he drops an exclusive 1 hour mix below!

Over the years, the Bingo Players sound has maintained a very strong identity while adapting to shifting trends. How do you approach that balance in your production process?

I think that process comes naturally to me. I listen to a lot of new music every day for my DJ sets and radio show, so I’m constantly (and often unintentionally) inspired by the latest tracks and trends. I pick out elements that resonate with me and try to blend them into my own productions.

Bingo Players played a pivotal role in defining an era of big-room and electro house. How do you view your contribution to that period, and how does that legacy influence your current direction?

I’m incredibly grateful to have been part of that generation. Being able to play so many shows and connect with people around the world was truly a dream come true. We worked hard for it, but at the same time, we were simply doing what we loved. We always made the music that felt right to us in that moment, and that’s something I’ve continued to do ever since.

You’ve collaborated with some major artists and labels, what makes a collaboration truly successful in your view?

For me, a successful collaboration is all about combining each other’s strongest ideas and really putting in the work together. I’ve learned so much just from going through the project files of the producers I’ve worked with. They often come up with things I never would’ve thought of myself. That kind of exchange pushes you creatively and makes the end result stronger.

How has your sound evolved recently? How do you decide when to experiment and when to stay true to your signature style?

I always try to find a balance between both. Experimenting is essential, it keeps you sharp and creatively challenged. One thing I’m really proud of is that no Bingo Players track sounds the same. Every release has its own identity. We’ve never copied one of our previous tracks, not even the successful ones. People have asked me many times to make something like ‘Rattle’ again, but that just wouldn’t feel right. I’d rather keep moving forward and explore new ideas while staying true to the energy and vibe that defines the Bingo Players sound.

Let’s talk about your latest single ‘For A Star To Fall’ together with Disco Fries and Boy Meets Girl. What was the inspiration behind the track, and can you walk us through the creative process?

This project was a lot of fun to work on because I’ve always loved the original ever since it came out. Nick from Disco Fries reached out to me with the idea of reworking the track, and I was immediately on board. He had already spoken to Boy Meets Girl, and they were excited to be involved too, which made it even more special for me. We decided to use just the chorus and bridge from the original and built everything else around that, really focusing on bringing out the strength of the hook.

‘Rattle’ and ‘Cry (Just a Little)’ are absolute classics. What do you think it was about those tracks that resonated so deeply with audiences all over the globe?

I honestly wish I knew, then I’d be able to make hits like that all the time, haha! But in all seriousness, I think timing played a big role. ‘Cry (Just a Little)’ had that uplifting, feel-good vibe that really connected with the dance scene at that moment. And ‘Rattle’ came shortly after, right as the big room EDM wave was building momentum. Both tracks somehow captured the energy of their time, and I think that’s what helped them resonate so widely.

How do you balance club appeal with mainstream accessibility in your tracks?

Honestly, I don’t overthink it too much. These days, the line between club music and mainstream has really blurred. You’ll hear DJs with radio hits playing proper club sets, and that crossover feels pretty natural now. The underground has always stayed underground. From a production standpoint, I like to mix it up. I might release something more radio-friendly, then follow it with a track that’s strictly made for the clubs. That balance keeps things fresh for me.

As a veteran of global tours and major festival stages, how has your approach to live performance shifted in recent years?

Lately, I’ve noticed that the crowds I play for are really craving that 2010–2015 era of EDM again. Maybe it’s partly because of the Bingo Players name, but I think it’s also about the energy those tracks had: big, uplifting, and powerful, without being insanely fast like some of the newer “techno” sounds out there. That nostalgia is real, and I try to tap into it during my sets while still keeping things fresh.

The music industry has changed significantly since Bingo Players first emerged. In your opinion, where do you see the future of dance music heading?

It’s really hard to say. If you had told me 20 years ago that “creating content for social media” would become one of the most important parts of being an artist, I honestly wouldn’t have known what you were talking about, haha. I do hope the industry shifts back to focusing more on the actual music rather than just branding and social presence, but I’m not getting my hopes up. Maybe I’m just getting old, but that side of it has never really been for me.

What advice would you offer emerging artists trying to build a sustainable, long-term career in today’s fast-moving electronic landscape?

It might sound cliché, but the most important thing is to stay true to yourself and make the music you genuinely love. Don’t just chase trends: focus on developing your own sound. It’s totally fine to be inspired, of course, but make sure you’re creating something that feels true to you. Set clear goals, work hard, and above all, be a good person to work with. That said, I have to be honest: the competition today is intense. There’s more music being released than ever before, and because anyone can put something out, there’s also a lot of noise. That can be seen as a good thing in terms of accessibility, but it definitely makes it harder to stand out.

What’s one non-musical hobby or interest that fans might be surprised to learn about you?

I’m really into collecting (retro) video games! Right next to my studio, I have a dedicated game room filled with consoles and games from back in the day. I’m a total sucker for nostalgia. There’s just something special about revisiting those classics and the memories tied to them.

What can fans expect from Bingo Players in the next few months? Any upcoming releases, projects or performances that you’re excited about?

I’m currently working on a bunch of new tracks. One that’s coming up soon is a club-focused collaboration with Grevvy, which I’m really excited about. I also have a deeper track in the works with JUSTNKAYSE; we previously teamed up on ‘Adrenaline’ with Landis, so it’s great to work together again. As for shows, I’ll be playing Tomorrowland again this year, which I’m really looking forward to!

