Lunnari shares fierce single ‘EASY TO LEAVE’ via Marshmello’s Joytime Collective imprint

Emerging Mexican producer Lunnari dropped a fiery single titled ‘EASY TO LEAVE’, via GRAMMY-nominated artist Marshmello’s label Joytime Collective.

‘EASY TO LEAVE’ is the second single release from the compilation Marshmello Presents: 10 Years of Joytime – Jumpstart Vol. 1, which celebrates a decade of the imprint. Lunnari started making music at just 11-years-old, drawing inspiration from the likes of SOPHIE and Skrillex, with her breakout 2021 single ‘soulless’ receiving support from the likes of industry giants SVDDEN DEATH, Subtronics as well as Marshmello.

‘EASY TO LEAVE’ pulses with a shape-shifting energy, where dreamy synths flirt with unfiltered chaos, and soft tones dissolve into something untamed. The track straddles a bold sonic frontier; think nostalgia meets the raw edge of underground club culture. It’s fragile, fierce, and future-forward!

Speaking on the release, Lunnari revealed; “Chatting with Mello and releasing this song with Joytime has been an incredible experience. This entire journey is quite new to me, so I’ve learned a lot and felt a kind of excitement I haven’t experienced before. This is a really cool song that I wrote a while ago with great friends, and I’m really happy to finally share it, especially alongside such an amazing team like Joytime.”

The full Jumpstart Vol. 1 compilation will be released on Friday, 4 July 2025.

