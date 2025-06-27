Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Kos:mo and Jabul unleash dancefloor weapon ‘This Is How’ 
Lunnari shares fierce single ‘EASY TO LEAVE’ via Marshmello’s Joytime Collective imprint
Bingo Players on the future of dance music, advice for emerging artists & drop an exclusive mix! [Interview]

Lunnari shares fierce single ‘EASY TO LEAVE’ via Marshmello’s Joytime Collective imprint

June 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
'EASY TO LEAVE' Artwork by Molly Sheban / Courtesy PR

Emerging Mexican producer Lunnari dropped a fiery single titled ‘EASY TO LEAVE’, via GRAMMY-nominated artist Marshmello’s label Joytime Collective.

‘EASY TO LEAVE’ is the second single release from the compilation Marshmello Presents: 10 Years of Joytime – Jumpstart Vol. 1, which celebrates a decade of the imprint. Lunnari started making music at just 11-years-old, drawing inspiration from the likes of SOPHIE and Skrillex, with her breakout 2021 single ‘soulless’ receiving support from the likes of industry giants SVDDEN DEATH, Subtronics as well as Marshmello

‘EASY TO LEAVE’ pulses with a shape-shifting energy, where dreamy synths flirt with unfiltered chaos, and soft tones dissolve into something untamed. The track straddles a bold sonic frontier; think nostalgia meets the raw edge of underground club culture. It’s fragile, fierce, and future-forward!

Advertisement

Speaking on the release, Lunnari revealed; “Chatting with Mello and releasing this song with Joytime has been an incredible experience. This entire journey is quite new to me, so I’ve learned a lot and felt a kind of excitement I haven’t experienced before. This is a really cool song that I wrote a while ago with great friends, and I’m really happy to finally share it, especially alongside such an amazing team like Joytime.”

The full Jumpstart Vol. 1 compilation will be released on Friday, 4 July 2025

Stream ‘EASY TO LEAVE’ below:

 

Follow Lunnari: 

SpotifyInstagram XFacebookYouTubeSoundCloud

Follow Joytime Collective:

InstagramTikTokX SpotifyYouTubeSoundCloud

 

June 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Kos:mo and Jabul unleash dancefloor weapon ‘This Is How’ 

June 27, 2025
Next Post

Bingo Players on the future of dance music, advice for emerging artists & drop an exclusive mix! [Interview]

June 27, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You