Martin Garrix to ignite Brazil with 7 show tour
Kos:mo and Jabul unleash dancefloor weapon ‘This Is How’ 
Lunnari shares fierce single ‘EASY TO LEAVE’ via Marshmello’s Joytime Collective imprint

Kos:mo and Jabul unleash dancefloor weapon ‘This Is How’ 

June 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Kos:mo / Image credit: Ina Veber

When techno titan Kos:mo meets rising vocal dynamo Jabul, the result is nothing short of explosive. Their brand-new collaboration, ‘This Is How’ dropped on UMEK’s renowned 1605 imprint today, delivering a sonic voyage designed to shake-up club and festival dancefloors alike.

A masterclass in peak-time techno, ‘This Is How’ makes use of Kos:mo’s relentless, high-energy production with Jabul’s bold vocal textures, creating a soundscape that’s as hypnotic as it is hard-hitting. With thunderous percussion, a buoyant bassline, and tension-laced atmospherics leading to a blissful breakdown, ‘This Is How’ is a juggernaut destined for main stages.

Stream ‘This Is How’ below:

Hailing from Germany, Kos:mo has steadily become an acclaimed name in techno, earning reverence for his razor-sharp productions and pulse-pounding DJ sets. With previous hits like ‘No Sleep,’ and ‘Ananda,’ topping charts and playlists in 2024, ‘This Is How’ marks a triumphant new chapter in his career.

Follow KOS:Mo: 

Spotify Instagram

Follow 1605:

InstagramSoundcloudBeatport

June 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

