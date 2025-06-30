Dark Mode Light Mode
REZZ announces new album ‘As the Pendulum Swings’, shares new single ‘Prophecy’ 

June 30, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
REZZ / REZZ Facebook

REZZ is back with her signature brooding sonic palette. She recently announced that her fifth studio album, As The Pendulum Swings, will drop on 12 September 2025, via her imprint Hypnovizion. The album is set to redefine her sonic universe, and leading the charge is the roaring new single ‘Prophecy’, a pulsating dystopian opener that firmly sets the tone for the rest of the album. 

As The Pendulum Swings builds on the momentum from her 2023 EP IT’S NOT A PHASE, as well as CAN YOU SEE ME? which dropped last year. With this album, REZZ draws inspiration from French electro and dark techno, producing what could be some of her most realised and comprehensive work to date. Speaking on the album REZZ shared;My next album, “As The Pendulum Swings” out September 12th. It’s time for me to enter the most dialed in era of my career. 13 songs.

Pre-save As the Pendulum Swings HERE

Stream ‘Prophecy’ below:

June 27, 2025
