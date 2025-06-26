Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Syringe attacks disrupt France’s Fête de la Musique: 12 suspects nabbed
Martin Garrix to ignite Brazil with 7 show tour

Martin Garrix to ignite Brazil with 7 show tour

June 26, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Martin Garrix / Martin Garrix Facebook

Martin Garrix will return to Brazil after two years this December on an exciting 7 show run. Kicking off on 27 December at Club 415 in Nova Lima, the tour runs until 3, January 2026.

The December leg of the tour will see Martin perform at iconic venues in Guarujá, Maracaipe, Rio De Janeiro and Valinhos, while on 2, January 2026 he will perform at Brava Beach Club in Guarapari, and at P12 in Florianópolis, on January 3rd.

No supporting lineup or special guests have been announced yet, and pre-sale passes will be available from 11 July 2025. Martin is also set to release his second album in 2026

Advertisement
Martin Garrix Brasil Tour / Martin Garrix Facebook

Follow Martin Garrix:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

June 26, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Syringe attacks disrupt France’s Fête de la Musique: 12 suspects nabbed

June 26, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You