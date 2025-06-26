Martin Garrix to ignite Brazil with 7 show tour

Martin Garrix will return to Brazil after two years this December on an exciting 7 show run. Kicking off on 27 December at Club 415 in Nova Lima, the tour runs until 3, January 2026.

The December leg of the tour will see Martin perform at iconic venues in Guarujá, Maracaipe, Rio De Janeiro and Valinhos, while on 2, January 2026 he will perform at Brava Beach Club in Guarapari, and at P12 in Florianópolis, on January 3rd.

No supporting lineup or special guests have been announced yet, and pre-sale passes will be available from 11 July 2025. Martin is also set to release his second album in 2026.

