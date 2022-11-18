Taylor Swift set some serious records with the release of her latest album, Midnights, including holding every spot on the Billboard Top 10, the first person, man or woman, to accomplish the feat. (Drake held nine.) So when we saw she was coming out with remixes of “Anti-Hero,” the single that held the top spot, we were curious which top-tier EDM artist she would end up tapping.

Not Marshmello, not The Chainsmokers, nor David Guetta, Zedd, or DJ Snake, but ILLENIUM walked away with the plug and the remix is officially out today, after becoming available for purchase on Swift’s store yesterday.

The song makes use of the delicate piano from the original, augmented by ILLENIUM’s own sound and brought to the forefront. The drop is bombastic and full of energy, making this the perfect sing-along for the particular intersection of Swifties and Illenials — we know you’re out there.

Listen below.

Photo via Rukes.com