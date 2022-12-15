CRSSD Festival has announced the initial artist lineup for its Spring 2023 edition. Featuring ODESZA, Polo & Pan, Bedouin, Kavinsky, Mall Grab, Purple Disco Machine, Deborah de Luca, Lane 8, Becky Hill, Bon Entendeur, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Channel Tres, Anfisa Letyago, and more, the annual San Diego festival returns March 4-5 at the scenic Waterfront Park in downtown for its eighth year.

Since 2015, the FNGRS CRSSD team has shaped the quintessential urban festival experience in downtown San Diego. By day, revelers can roam between three distinctly programmed stages, each with their own unique feeling and decor, backdropped by unmatched cityscape views and sunsets over the Bay. By night, CRSSD takes over a multitude of venues around the city ranging from intimate DIY spaces to premiere nightclubs.

The CRSSD experience extends beyond the stages, with fans able to enjoy craft food and cocktails from a variety of vendors, dig for vinyl or experiment with new production gear while meeting artists at the interactive and newly rebranded CRSSD Lab, or explore all Downtown San Diego has to offer before and after the show.

CRSSD will also host After Dark programming across the city in San Diego venues with names to be announced.

Pre-Sale for Alumni on Tuesday 12/20 at 11AM PT

SMS Pre-Sale on Wednesday 12/21 at 11AM PT

General On Sale on Thursday 12/22 at 11AM PT

http://www.crssdfest.com

