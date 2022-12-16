It’s been nearly a full year since Subtronics released his debut album FRACTALS back in January. It’s almost poetic for him to begin the year with his debut album and essentially cap it off with the remix and VIP album, a full circle moment.

ANTIFRACTALS features ten VIP versions from himself and remixes from the likes of Virtual Riot, Peekaboo, Wooli, A Hundred Drums, and more.

Subtronics says, “‘ANTIFRACTALS’ is the follow-up VIP and remix album to ‘FRACTALS’ which dropped last year. It includes tons of VIPS by me and remixes from some of my favorite artists out there. I’m honored to have so many top-tier producers put their spin on my vision, it really means the world to me, and I’d like to extend a huge thank you to all of them. Over the last year, I have continued to evolve as an artist, so ‘ANTIFRACTALS’ has been an awesome journey for me to refine ‘FRACTALS’ even further. I think I like these versions better than the originals.”

Check it out below! Alongside the release of ANTIFRACTALS, Subtronics will embark on a major national tour in the new year. Following his sell-out 55+ date headline FRACTAL Tour in 2022, Subtronics is bringing the next iteration of his live show with The ANTIFRACTAL Tour. It hits the road top of 2023 as a 24-date run, kicking off January 13 at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, NV. All tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.com.

