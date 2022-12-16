One artist we are keeping our eye on for 2023 is the young and talented Isaac Palmer who has already proved he’s destined for greatness. Born with numerous medical challenges and undergoing countless surgeries, Isaac has gone through more than most, but he’s powered through it all, incredibly determined to share his love and passion for music with the world.

He’s only 22 and has released on Maxximize/Spinnin’ Records with his widely praised collaboration with Tony Junior titled “Inception”. He’s even strutted his remix skills for Ty Dolla $ign and his pals, The Chainsmokers, that have lit up the airwaves and found their ways into DJ sets all over the world.

Now, he’s back, teaming up with Amero, a Loudkult favorite who’s achieved millions of streams across his catalogue, and thmpsn, who has built a brand of millions of followers around his thrilling videos playing violin in exotic places, for their single “Walk It Off ft. Roshin“, signed to the esteemed LoudKult imprint. Featuring an energetic vocal from Roshin, these four created an electrifying tech house single that is entirely irresistible. Whether it’s the gritty bassline or swinging groove, everything comes together seamlessly to make this an essential peak time club track.

We had the chance to speak with Isaac about the song, his accomplishments this year, and what’s on his plate for next year. Enjoy!

Tell us how “Walk It Off” came together.

I started this project over a year ago. I met Thmpsn in Vegas and I’ve known Amero for years so it’s cool to finally have a track out together. I felt super lucky that Roshin replied to my dm! I remember watching the Ultra Miami live stream and seeing Alesso play his song with Shaun Frank. I immediately wanted to work with him! He’s super talented! Big thanks to Loudkult for believing in the song!

What was your biggest highlight of 2022?

My biggest highlight of 2022 was definitely being able to play shows all summer in Europe. I got to experience how tour life is and that was very crazy! I can’t wait to hopefully do it next summer! Another huge highlight was being able to do a remix for The Chainsmokers! That was very special!

What was something you learned in 2022 that you didn’t know before?

I learned how to balance making music while having a heavy travel schedule all summer. I was able to travel with my best friends. It was a very busy schedule and I learned very quickly how to balance making music while doing shows and partying a lot. Big shoutout to my brother Tony Junior for bringing me along!

Who are some artists really inspiring you right now? In what way are they inspiring you (branding, sound design, songwriting, etc)?

I have many artists that are inspiring me right now. The Chainsmokers are a big one! They are putting out really creative music and are the same with their branding. Skrillex is another artist i’ve been really into lately. I’ve been listening to lots of his music and he is so experimental and I love that. I want to do more of that in 2023.

What are some of your goals for 2023?

My goals in 2023 are to release more original music and remixes than I ever have! I also want to play more shows than I did this year. I am striving for a specific stream number this coming year as well! I’m looking forward to the new year! I have lots of cool things I have been working on and I cannot wait to show everyone.