Coming from Canada, both Rezz and deadmau5 would obviously have a special connection with VELD, one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the country. This year, the two will headline together as REZZMAU5 for the first time, which she teased back in November — the announcement comes today before the full lineup is revealed tomorrow.

“I went to this festival when I was 16 and saw deadmau5 close it out, which inspired me to later make music myself,” Rezz wrote about the reveal on Twitter. “So this is entirely insane and a massive deal to me!!! Where else shall we bring this in the future?”

Check out the official announcement below and check back tomorrow for the full lineup!

REZZMAU5 headlining together for the first time at VELD Toronto. I went to this festival when I was 16 and saw deadmau5 close it out, which inspired me to later make music myself. So this is entirely insane & a massive deal to me!!! Where else shall we bring this in the future? pic.twitter.com/8DlsKEsO4u — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) January 27, 2023

Photos via Rukes.com