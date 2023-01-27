Last year, Hardwell returned after a years-long hiatus to drop his sophomore studio album, REBELS NEVER DIE, while embarking on a world tour. As we fall headfirst into the new year, he’s back with Maddix to reimagine a dance floor classic, but not necessarily from the club floor…

“Take Me Away” by 4 Strings became a classic on Dance Dance Revolution, though it holds its own on streaming services, as well, with over 27m Spotify streams alone to its name. With a seal of approval from 4 Strings, who described the rework as “a dancefloor banger,” Hardwell and Maddix now reunite for their fifth collaboration, a beloved trance rework that does the unprecedented exhilaration of the original justice. “Take Me Away Again” retains the same elusive euphoria while ramping up a signature modern dance floor sound that relies on prolific drops and underground basslines to slot perfectly into their own live sets.

“Following a wild run of REBELS NEVER DIE return shows, it felt like a good time to officially release this special rework of a classic as 2023 gets underway,” said Hardwell. “We wanted to give the dramatic, atmospheric feel of the original a heavier, harder-edged energy. Bringing it up to date with the sound that fits each of our shows.”

Listen below!

Photo via Rukes.com