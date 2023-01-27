Ultra isn’t messing around when it comes to their inaugural Abu Dhabi festival, inviting an assortment of headliners that rivals its flagship festival in Miami. Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Amelie Lens, Calvin Harris, ILLENIUM, KSHMR, NGHTMRE, Sasha | John Digweed, and Skrillex have been announced as Phase 1 headliners for the first-year, two-day festival in the Middle East.

The largest open-air venue in the region, Etihad Park, located on Yas Island, one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations and a pinnacle of luxury in the United Arab Emirates, will serve as the setting for this incredible lineup.

As is typical for Ultra events, ULTRA Abu Dhabi will offer a Premium General Experience pass that allows access holders to dedicated entrance gates, toilets, F&B offerings as well as their own lounge area where they can experience the most amazing night of their lives.

In addition, it will also offer bespoke VVIP Experiences at both stages, packed with bottle service, mind-blowing theatrics, and the very best view in the house. Details on table sales will be announced shortly on ULTRA Abu Dhabi’s social media channels and website.

Check out the full phase 1 lineup below, with more still to come. Tickets for ULTRA Abu Dhabi can now be purchased online here.

Photo via Rukes.com