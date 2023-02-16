It’s always a treat when you manage to catch an artist in their growth phase. Seeing their hard work begin to come to fruition, their talent blossoming, gaining recognition from both peers and fans — it’s rarer than you might think, as so many people only tend to find artists after they’ve hit their prime.

When we put ROSSY on our Artists To Watch in 2021 list, she had only released a couple handfuls of singles, but the recognition was growing. She had gone from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of plays, found friendship and collaboration with Pauline Herr, and was still self-releasing many of her solo singles.

A little over two years later, she has put out her debut EP, HEAVENS DOOR, with HARD Recs, and has some of the most successful and meaningful songs of her career.

HEAVENS DOOR starts off with her show opener, a fan favorite for months, “ANTHEM,” that proudly shouts — “It’s mothaf*ckin ROSSY” — yes it is.

ROSSY gives fans a window into what makes the project so special: “I wanted to wait to make an EP until it felt like I could fully give the world the realest representation of myself, a true piece of me. I wanted to make sure it was so special for all of the lovely people who take their time to support and stream me. I wanted everything from the music, the art, the rollout, and the branding to feel so special and so true to me.”

Listen below.