Producers and DJs suddenly began tweeting and sharing about nominations for the annual EDM Awards, scheduled to reveal their winners in Miami this year during Miami Music Week at the Fontainebleau Pool. The awards event features a staggering 38 categories to vote in, most of them multiple choice, with three categories made for write-in votes — Industry Achievement, Legend Award, and Icon Award.

Like the DJ Mag Top 100, these awards are fan-powered, allowing artists with larger followings to dominate the voting pool with a tweet or a story. Most of the categories offer a fixed pool of choices, however, unlike the DJ Mag Top 100. Determined by whom? Their website doesn’t say. Nor does it have any links to social media, though if you look hard enough, they do have an Instagram page.

After a bit more digging, the Awards appear to be executive produced and hosted by Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton, a Hall of Fame radio host, whose resumé includes Z100 New York, KIISFM Los Angeles & KBIG/MYFM Los Angeles. He also executive produced and hosted a syndicated show called Remix Top 30 from 2009-2021. He is currently employed at 103.5 KTU as part of the iHeartMedia family.

Previous winners of the Awards include Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Arty, Cash Cash, Cedric Gervais, Cheat Codes, David Guetta, Diplo, Galantis, Lodato, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, MK, Skrillex, Slushii, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, as noted in a press release.

When visiting the website to vote, you will click on individual categories, labeled only by a bold header atop a generic box that reuses the same graphic, that lead to a separate tab to vote on a pre-selected group of nominees. Some of the categories (Remix of the Year, Best Performance Arena / Festival, Best Radio Show) appear to require an email address to vote, for no disclosed reason.

Some categories also offer an interesting choice of nominees, with Tale Of Us nominated in “Best New Artist” despite being active since 2009. Overall, the choices available make sense, but in the end, fans are still limited to who they can vote for.

If you have strong opinions about any of the categories available, you can head here to cast your vote. The Awards will apparently be live streamed from Miami, with instructions on where and when to watch still pending.