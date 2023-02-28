Across the two new Skrillex albums, Quest For Fire and Don’t Get Too Close, fans got a total of 27 tracks to dig into. Clearly, they kept digging and digging and digging as new data shows that Skrillex has 20 songs charting on this week’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, “breaking the record for most simultaneous entries in chart history.”

Most of the tracks from the albums are now in the millions of plays, or if not then close approaching.

.@skrillex charts 20 songs on this week's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, breaking the record for most simultaneous entries in chart history. pic.twitter.com/bIg901ke5e — chart data (@chartdata) February 28, 2023

If you somehow managed to avoid listening to either of the albums until now, you can check them out now below.

