Okeechobee Festival in Florida has released a statement regarding the untimely death of one of its attendees, named Steven Nguyen.

This past weekend, EDM Twitter and people on Reddit begged for clarification from Insomniac, the state of Florida, or Okeechobee regarding the death of Nguyen. “Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy,” the statement reads, “we have refrained from commenting prematurely. We will continue to provide our full support to the authorities, who are determining the cause [of death].”

A GoFundMe for Nguyen has been started to help pay for funeral and related costs. You can donate here.

