It has been 10 years since Sub Focus released Torus, his sophomore album and last solo album he released. In the time since, Sub Focus has teamed up with Wilkinson for their joint album, Portals, in 2020, as well as plenty of singles, remixes for ACRAZE and Bring Me The Horizon, collaborations with Dimension and Rudimental, and more.

That is to say, he’s kept busy.

Last year, he released a number of singles including “Ready To Fly,” “It’s Time,” and “Off The Ground” which all shared similar art direction. Typically, this is indication of a larger body of work, and as it turns out, that is the case. Sub Focus has announced his third solo album, EVOLVE, will release on May 12.

EVOLVE will feature 14 tracks in total. Still to come on the album include collaborations with Metrik, Pola & Bryson, and CamelPhat & Culture Shock. You can pre-order/save it here.